MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 03 August 2025

Five injured including two children in house collapse

The family lived in the neighbouring single-storeyed home, which received significant damage, police said

Debraj Mitra Published 03.08.25, 10:07 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A portion of a two-storeyed house on Maniktala Main Road collapsed on another neighbouring house on Saturday morning, injuring five persons of a family, including two children.

The family lived in the neighbouring single-storeyed home, which received significant damage, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-storeyed house was in a dilapidated state.

“The incident took place around 6.15am. The rear portion of the house, measuring around 750sqft, came crashing down,” the police said.

The injured were identified as Biju Kabithiya, 55; her son Shyam, 39; his wife Mitra, 35; their son Pawan, 6, and nephew Birat, 10.

The family members were sleeping at the time of the cave-in, said an officer.

The latest spell of rain accelerated the damage on the bigger house, a police officer said.

RELATED TOPICS

House Collapse Injury
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US-stung PM Modi plugs Swadeshi: Vocal for local after tariff arm-twist from Trump

Addressing a rally in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, Modi also promised to look after the farmers and small-scale industries
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the party's Annual Legal Conclave, in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

How can there be nine thousand voters in a single hostel? Is this EC or Modi ji's puppet?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT