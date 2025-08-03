Five injured including two children in house collapse

A portion of a two-storeyed house on Maniktala Main Road collapsed on another neighbouring house on Saturday morning, injuring five persons of a family, including two children.

The family lived in the neighbouring single-storeyed home, which received significant damage, police said.

The two-storeyed house was in a dilapidated state.

“The incident took place around 6.15am. The rear portion of the house, measuring around 750sqft, came crashing down,” the police said.

The injured were identified as Biju Kabithiya, 55; her son Shyam, 39; his wife Mitra, 35; their son Pawan, 6, and nephew Birat, 10.

The family members were sleeping at the time of the cave-in, said an officer.

The latest spell of rain accelerated the damage on the bigger house, a police officer said.