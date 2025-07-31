Metro to raze section with cracks on pillars in New Garia station, to be rebuilt

The cracks in platform pillars that led to the shutdown of the New Garia Metro station on the north-south corridor (Blue Line) were detected more than 10 years ago, a Metro official said. Heavy showers in recent weeks widened the cracks, forcing authorities to bring forward a planned raze-and-rebuild operation.

The platform meant for Dakshineswar-bound trains will be demolished and rebuilt, but not the entire station, the carrier clarified on Wednesday.

The cracks and signs of possible platform subsidence were first noticed over a decade ago, the official said.

“They were being regularly monitored. An extensive repair job was scheduled after Durga Puja. There was no threat to passenger safety until the recent rains accelerated the damage. That forced us to shut the station and begin immediate demolition,” the official said.

On Wednesday, a team from the carrier visited the New Garia station. Workmen were seen using ladders to remove roof sheets.

The planned overhaul is based on recommendations by railway consultants RITES.

“Following a detailed structural assessment, a rehabilitation plan for the affected Up platform has been finalised. The work involves removing roof sheets and trusses from both platforms, dismantling the Up platform’s columns and slab, and rebuilding the platform,” said a Metro spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the Down platform was safe and required no repairs. “A target has been set to complete the repair and rehabilitation within nine months.”

An e-tender floated by Metro Railway on July 28 describes the job as: “Rehabilitation of Platform and Shed of Kavi Subhash (KKVS) Station including dismantling of Platform Shed and Refixing after Reconstruction of Columns, Platform and allied works in Metro Railway Kolkata.” Bidding starts on August 5 and closes on August 19.

Passenger services to New Garia (Kavi Subhash) were indefinitely suspended on

Monday after cracks were detected in four Up platform columns.

Many passengers arrived at the station on Wednesday, unaware of the shutdown. One man was seen asking if services to Dakshineswar were still running. He had come by local train from Baghajatin and was headed to Park Street.

Biswajit Mondal, a regular commuter between Kalighat and Chandni Chowk, said: “I stayed at a relative’s place yesterday and didn’t know the station was shut.” The Dhakuria resident was told by auto drivers to go to Shahid Khudiram (Dhalai bridge) to board the Metro.

Until New Garia reopens, Shahid Khudiram, the second-last station on the south, will serve as the terminal. A Railway Protection Force official was seen informing passengers of the shutdown and directing them to Shahid Khudiram.

A Railway Board team is scheduled to visit Kavi Subhash station on Thursday as part of an inquiry, according to Metro sources.