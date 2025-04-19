Message of love, service & unity at Good Friday prayers at churches across Calcutta

Good Friday prayers were held at churches across the city.

Jesus Christ’s message of forgiveness, selflessness and acceptance formed the essence of the prayers at the churches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 1,500 devotees attended the Good Friday service at St Thomas’ Church on Middleton Row.

“In a world obsessed with self-promotion, where people place their interests above everything else, Jesus Christ’s entire spirituality is about thinking of others before yourself. Love and service to others form the core of Christian discipleship,” said Father Michael Biswas, parish priest of the church.

Reverend Shreeraj Mohanty, the parish priest of the Bhawanipore Congregational Church on Elgin Road, said: “In today’s world, we lack forgiveness and acceptance. There is hatred all around us. Forgiveness and acceptance should be practised in everyday lives in whatever small way possible. Even if some of us follow it, we will

see a change”.

Many devotees broke their fast with hot cross buns after the Friday service.

Many non-Christians also flocked to churches on Good Friday.

At the Church of Christ The King in Park Circus, Good Friday service was held simultaneously in English and Bengali.

More than 800 devotees attended them. Everyone could not be accommodated together.

A live-streaming of the service was held at another hall on the premises.

“Good Friday is about identifying everyone as children of God, including your enemies. That will instil a sense of universal brotherhood in the kingdom of God. Unity, friendship and love prevail in the kingdom,” said Father Basil Mandi, parish priest of the church.

Father Dominic Gomes, vicar general, archdiocese of Calcutta, told this newspaper: “This Good Friday, the city bore witness to a profound expression of faith as the Way of the Cross was carried through the streets — a public manifestation of devotion and remembrance of Christ’s sacrifice for humanity. Led by clergy and lay faithful from various parishes, the procession brought together people from all walks of life in a deeply spiritual atmosphere”.

Hundreds of faithful gathered at the Calcutta St Thomas’ Orthodox Cathedral in Taltala. The services were led by the cathedral vicar, Reverend Father Jobin P. Abraham.