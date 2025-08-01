Pointers for residents’ body

l Apropos the article “Citizens’ body for social bonds among blocks,” published on July 11, another residents’ body, Aamar Bidhannagar, has got launched in Salt Lake. There are similar groups like Salt Lake (Bidhannagar) Welfare Association and Bidhannagar House Owners’ Association, but Debashis Sen, president of this new body, declared they would not compete with similar bodies but would amplify their efforts.

At the inaugural meet, mayor Krishna Chakraborty lamented that many residents were selling their leasehold properties and leaving Salt Lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per norms, lessees are allowed to transfer land to any third party by paying a Rs 5 lakh per cottah fee, but such transfer leaves room for converting black money into white, and also stands to change the economic and social fabric of the township. This could have been avoided if the government took over the leasehold property back by paying Rs 5 lakh to the lessee and then re-allotting the same to genuine citizens.

Chakraborty also lamented that pet owners did not clean up after their pets in public, but overlooked issues like illegal parking and encroachment.

Sen did not raise the issue of discriminatory property taxes and poor maintenance of infrastructural facilities, such as roads and footpaths. All these are damaging the residential environment of our township, which needs top priority for this new body to act upon.

Samir DasGupta, CF Block

l Apropos the article “A costly high,” published on June 13, nowadays drug addiction is rampant all over the country among all classes of people, especially youths.

Drug addiction is difficult to get rid of and its fate is dreadful. Any senior, be it parents, teachers or otherwise, shouldn’t set an example of substance abuse either at home or outside as it would influence youngsters.

Parents also have to keep an eye on their wards to detect any deviation from normal behaviour. They must interact with children freely and to seek an amicable solution of the problem. If they fail, they should visit a counsellor.

Frequent awareness programmes, in collaboration with Narcotics Control Bureau and other similar groups, should be arranged in schools where the dark side of addiction is highlighted to make students conscious. Drugs are a social evil but we all have to chip in to eradicate it from society.

Parthasarathi Roy, Cluster XI, Purbachal