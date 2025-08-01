First drumbeats for festivities

BJ Block

A visit to BJ Block’s Durga puja this year promises a journey down memory lane. One of Salt Lake’s most popular pujas, they have chosen the theme Phirey Dekha (looking back), offering a nostalgic look at objects and scenes from the bygone era.

“Vintage cars, horse-drawn trams, palkis, postal ‘runners” —life-sized replicas of all this will be on display,” said theme artist Apurba Mazumder once the theme was unveiled at their khuti puja. “We shall also recreate traditional forms of entertainment such as bear and monkey dances which have now got banned. LP records and bioscopes will also be on view.”

These motifs will be brought to life through 3D installations around the pandal. “I’ve worked on several pujas in south Calcutta before, but this will be my first in this part of town. In fact, BJ is the only puja I’m doing this year,” Mazumder added. “All my focus is on this one, and I’m sure pandal-hoppers will love it.”

Residents were already excited. “Four theme artistes had approached us with proposals this year, but this one struck a chord,” said puja secretary Arghya Pramanik. “With changing lifestyles and advancing technology, many items have faded from public memory. This is our way of revisiting them.”

On the day of the khuti puja, a few residents woke up at dawn and left at 5.30am for Dakshineswar. “We make this trip every year to seek blessings for our puja,” said Jharna Kundu, a ritual sub-committee convenor. “It is only after we return that our khuti puja commences.” MLA and minister Sujit Bose and mayor Krishna Chakraborty also dropped by for the ceremony.

AB Block

In its 47th year of celebrating Durga puja, AB Block has chosen the theme Ichchha (desire).

“Some desires are fulfilled, some remain unrealised, and others stay with us as nostalgia,” said husband-wife duo Sandip and Tapashi Mukherjee, who are the theme artists this year. “We aim to showcase them all.”

The pandal will feature iron framework and there will be a surprise element, the details of which the duo is keeping under wraps. “We created the AG Block pandal in 2009. This is our return to Salt Lake after a long gap,” Sandip said. “We also designed the silicon Durga that is currently displayed at the domestic airport, and in 2022.”

Former puja committee president Babulal Dudhoria sat with the priest to perform the puja while chief convener Gopal Dutta oversaw arrangements on the rainy Sunday when the ceremony took place. MLA and minister Sujit Bose and councillor Ratna Bhaumik dropped by too.

“In recent years, our puja has grown in both popularity and prestige,” said secretary Himadri Roy. “And how did we achieve it? The answer lies in this year’s theme — ichchha. It was our desire to raise the bar, and we worked hard to make that happen.”

BK Block

BK Block will explore the concept of Chirantan (eternal) this year through the tribal art of Odisha’s Saura tribe.

“Chirantan means everlasting, and we’re interpreting it through tribal culture that in itself seems unchanging. Yet it is ever fascinating to outsiders,” said theme artist Prabir Saha. “We’ll depict the lives and lifestyles of the Sauras through their distinctive art.”

Saura art is known for its geometric patterns, earthy tones, and line work. “The pandal will feature both panels and paintings,” said Saha, who is also designing EC Block’s pandal this year.

Mayor Krishna Chakraborty was the chief guest at the khuti puja. “We pray for a strong foundation today so we may welcome and worship Durga in the months to come,” she said before holding up the khuti with residents.

This year’s puja president is Ashesh Mukherjee, who himself is a former councillor of the erstwhile Bidhannagar Municipality. “I moved to Salt Lake in 1998 and initially lived in Labony Estate. I saw before my eyes how FD Block puja become big overnight, followed by the rise of the AJ-BJ-AK Block triangle. For the last five years, we in BK Block, adjacent to this trio, have been reinventing ourselves to draw the crowds too,” he said.

Puja secretary Saral Das said their budget this year is Rs 22 lakh, and that community feast will be served for four days instead of the usual three. “We’re planning to extend our feast to the evening of Dashami this time,” he said. “As for preparations, we shall start now that khuti puja has been performed.”

The theme was unveiled on stage with residents performing slokas and devotional songs like Bajlo tomar alor benu. “Since our theme is Chirantan, we’re focusing on the timeless Puja songs we’ve grown up with,” said Chandra Sekhar Bag, who directed the chorus.

EC Block

Their banners — depicting a pot pouring out water — are plastered across the township, and their theme was unveiled during their khuti puja recently. EC Block will be presenting “water conservation”.

“This is our 49th year and the final stepping stone to our golden jubilee in 2026,” said secretary Mouli Nath Maji. “We’ve chosen the theme with care to build momentum.”

Theme artist Prabir Saha did not reveal too much but said the pandal would feature numerous kolshis and flat containers placed throughout the park. “There’s no fear of mosquitoes as the water will not be stagnant. It will cycle continuously from one container to another. We’re also constructing a reservoir,” he said. “Beyond the message of conservation, we’re also revisiting traditional earthen pots and containers that are rarely seen now-a-days.”

The idol will be sculpted by Soumen Pal, with creative inputs from Saha.

“Khuti puja marks the start of festivities,” said councillor Tulsi Sinha Roy, who joined residents for the occasion. “For me, it’s also a time to meet near and dear ones. May we have a great Durga puja ahead.”

AJ Block

The AJ Block pandal will resemble a rajbari this year, and both residents and guests at their khuti puja could wait to see it. “I love visiting pujas with my family, and AJ Block is a regular stop for us every year,” said former footballer Bikas Panji, one of the chief guests.

“I live in Kestopur, and (MLA and minister) Sujit Bose gives us passes to the biggest pujas. We usually go late at night and keep a low profile to avoid attention. AJ is one of my favourites.”

Puja committee president Sudip Malik welcomed mayor Krishna Chakraborty and, in fact, likened her to a khuti. “The mayor is like a pillar for our block—always beside us,” he said.

“Our puja is in its 41st year now. Though many of the early organisers are stepping aside, it’s heartening to see the younger generation step up.” Secretary Dipankar Kar expressed confidence in the theme’s appeal. “The rajbari will showcase an old world charm and once again we expect great footfall at our puja,” he said.

“The pandal will be beautiful and authentic,” said Raja Banik of Bishwakarma Decorators in BJ Market and the traditional idol would be by Naba Kumar Pal.

IB Block

After their Rs 2.5 crore puja last year, everyone was eager to know the theme of IB Block’s puja this time. The theme — a mini Dubai of sorts — was unveiled at their khuti puja but that wasn’t the only attraction.

The khuti puja was a star-studded event complete with a small idol of Durga as well as the Jagannath trio placed around the sprawling IB Park. Residents got to watch the theme on a big screen munching on both snacks and dinner as singer Swagatalakshmi Dasgupta performed stotras and songs with a festive feel to them. “I’m not sure if I’ll be in town during the Pujas this year, but the ambience today makes me feel like it’s already Sashthi,” she remarked as minister and MLA Sujit Bose walked in with actors Abir Chatterjee, Ishaa Saha, and Debika Mukhopadhyay.

“I grew up in Salt Lake itself (AA Block) and when we wanted to go out pandal-hopping with friends, our parents would grant us permission so long as we didn’t leave the township,” recalled Abir. “But the opposite was also true. Very few pandal-hoppers from outside would come here. So I’m happy that the trend has changed with Salt Lake hosting such grand pujas now.”

Ishaa said she felt welcome at the block. “Today I got the feel of both a theme puja and parar puja,” she smiled, as Mukhopadhyay said her excitement about Durga puja would officially begin with IB Block’s khuti puja.

The puja president this year is Subir Chowdhury, and committee members have already got busy planning. “The crowd is bound to be massive this year, so we shall work with the police to ensure more outlets than inlets to the pandal,” said block president Subhash Mukherjee, who is also in the puja committee. The puja chairman is Ranjan Podder.

Residents are bubbling with excitement. “I moved into this block in 1986 and saw the puja begin before my eyes. It had started from a resident’s house, and I remember cooking bhog myself,” said Debjani Chatterjee, who was proudly showing her little granddaughter the curtain-raiser video. “Since last year, we’re getting much fanfare and media attention, and I am confident ours will be one of the best pujas in the city.”