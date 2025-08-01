Kolkata Metro’s Tollygunj–Shahid Khudiram stretch structurally safe, infrastructure consultancy tells Railway Board

Infrastructure consultancy RITES has submitted a detailed report to the Railway Board on the structural conditions of the elevated metro stations, from Tollygunj to Shahid Khudiram, an official said on Friday.

The report particularly focuses on the pillars built on the Adi Ganga canal in this stretch, he said.

"The pillars have been found to be structurally safe and sound, but in case there is a need for any modification or adjustment for public safety, that decision will be taken by the Railway Board," he said.

"All stations on the Sahid Khudiram-Dakshineswar section have been found to be in good condition, but Metro Railway always undertakes regular surveys of the structural conditions of its stations by RITES," he added.

On July 28, the terminal Kavi Subhas metro station of the Blue Line was shut down after cracks appeared on the structure.

It was then announced that the UP platform of the 15-year-old metro station at New Garia in the southern fringes of the city will be razed and rebuilt.

Meanwhile, the Metro dismissed claims that cracks appeared on the Kavi Subhas station of the Blue Line due to foundation subsidence following heavy rain, maintaining that the structure was constructed using deep-pile foundations.

It said that all design decisions are based on detailed geotechnical investigations, following established engineering standards to ensure structural integrity and passenger safety.

"The Kavi Subhash metro station has been constructed using deep pile foundations extending up to 22 metres, arranged in pile groups comprising two to four piles," a spokesperson said.

"A target has been set to complete the entire repair and rehabilitation work within a period of nine months," he said.

The 32-km Blue Line is at present operational between Shahid Khudiram in Briji and Dakshineswar stations.

