Maulana Azad College in centenary year: Legacy of plurality, harmony and diversity

Maulana Azad College launched the last segment of its centenary celebrations on Tuesday (December 9), the day it was founded.

The college, founded as Islamia College in 1924 by then-governor Lord Lytton, was renamed Central Calcutta College after Independence.

In 1960, it became Maulana Azad College, named after the first Union education minister of Independent India, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

In his address, principal Krishnendu Dutta said that in its 100 years, the college upheld the spirit of plurality, harmony and diversity.

“We have reached out to all irrespective of their caste, creed and religion. This spirit of plurality, harmony and diversity has been our hallmark. As we step into a fresh journey, we will continue to uphold the spirit while fostering academic excellence,” said Dutta.

In the latest assessment by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), results of which were announced in January, the government college was awarded an A+ grade. In 2016, the college got an A.

The principal said the college will develop a centenary archival gallery and museum that will have digitised versions of rare manuscripts that include the Ain-i-Akbari (administration of Akbar), written by Abul Fazl.

“We got such manuscripts from Fort William College at the start of our journey. Then we have the manuscripts of poet Bishnu Dey, who retired from the college in 1969. All these are being digitised,” said the principal.

The legendary teachers of the college include Bhabatosh Datta and Tapan Raychaudhuri.

Ashutosh Ghosh, the vice-chancellor of Calcutta University, and former college principals and students attended the programme.