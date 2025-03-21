Mason, wife found dead in Garia home

A man and his wife were found dead at their rented home in Garia’s Adarshpally on Thursday morning, police said.

The body of the man was found hanging from a ceiling fan while his wife’s body was on the bed in the same room, the police said.

The two have been identified as Tarun Das, 45, and his wife as Asha Das, 35. Tarun was a mason by profession. Asha used to work as a cook.

“No suicide note was found. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the man may have committed suicide after killing his wife as some external injury marks were found on her body. However, the exact cause of their deaths can be ascertained only after we get the post-mortem report,” said an officer of Narendrapur police station. Adarshpally falls under the jurisdiction of the police station.

The police said they have learned that the couple had rented the apartment a few months ago and are survived by a son and a daughter.

“Their children were at their maternal uncle’s place when the bodies were found on Thursday morning. We are investigating if they had deliberately sent the children to the relative’s place,” said the officer.

Neighbours said the couple was seen behaving “normally” even on Wednesday.

“They looked happy except when there were fights between them. We never thought it could go to this extent,” said a neighbour.

A few weeks ago, a couple and their only son were found hanging in their Kasba home.

The police are said to have found that the father had killed the son before the couple had committed suicide. Financial distress and the inability to repay loans had driven the couple to their death.

The police team probing the deaths in Adarshpally said they will question the relatives of the deceased to understand what could have led to the deaths.