Mamata Banerjee to hold rally on Wednesday to protest alleged atrocities on Bengalis in BJP-ruled states

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will march across parts of central Calcutta on Wednesday afternoon to mark her protest against alleged atrocities on Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states across the country.

The rally is likely to disrupt city traffic. Here is what commuters should know about the rally before they step out on Wednesday:

The event: Mamata Banerjee will march from College Square to the Dorina crossing in Esplanade along with Trinamool Congress leaders and supporters after 1 pm on Wednesday.

When: The chief minister is expected to reach College Square around 1pm. But Trinamool Congress supporters will start gathering at the spot from 11am, police sources said.

Rally Route: College Square — Bidhan Sarani — Hind cinema — SN Banerjee Road —

Dorina crossing.

Traffic disruption: Traffic is likely to be affected on Central Avenue, Bidhan Sarani,

Ganesh Chandra Avenue, Chowringhee and SN Banerjee Road, said officers of

Kolkata Police.

Possible Road Diversions: Police said north-bound traffic may be diverted from Birla Planetarium towards Red Road and Strand Road when the rally reaches Chowringhee, blocking the north-bound flank on Central Avenue. The south-bound traffic may be diverted through AJC Bose Road, running parallel to Central Avenue. “Traffic diversions will be made as and where required. We will try our best to keep the vehicular traffic moving,” said a senior officer of the Kolkata Traffic Police.

Duration: The rally will start around 1pm and march towards the Dorina crossing, around two kilometers away. Mamata Banerjee is likely to address the rallyists at the Dorina crossing, said police sources.

Police arrangement: Senior police officers of Kolkata Police said there would be adequate police personnel to man the roads and manage traffic. Deployment would start from 11am, a senior police officer said.