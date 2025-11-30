Young woman assaulted and molested in moving car by three people dropped off near Maidan

A woman in her mid-20s was allegedly assaulted and molested in a moving car and dropped off near the Maidan on Friday night. She lodged a complaint with police.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital. Police have launched a probe, but no arrests had been made till Saturday evening. Officers recorded her statement and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the car involved.

“The woman said she boarded the car on East Topsia Road, near Ambedkar Bridge on EM Bypass, around 7.30pm. There were three men inside. One of them, whom she was acquainted with, asked her to board the vehicle,” an officer said. “She was assaulted and molested in the car and dropped off in the Maidan area.”

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman knew one of the three men for a few months and boarded the car at his insistence while waiting at a bus stop to return home.

Officers said she could not recall the exact route the car had taken and may have been drugged after boarding it. After she was dropped off near the Maidan, police officers spotted her and took her to Pragati Maidan police station.

“She was traumatised and struggled to breathe while recounting her ordeal. We admitted her to a hospital and informed her family,” said an officer, adding that they would speak to her once she recovers.