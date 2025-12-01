21-year-old helmetless biker killed in New Alipore, bike seized and investigations on

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died in a road crash at New Alipore early on Sunday morning.

Police said Swarup Ghosh, a resident of Bombai Bagan Road in Sarsuna, was riding a motorcycle with an 18-year-old pillion rider when an unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler on Diamond Harbour Road just at the landing of Majerhat Bridge.

Both were taken to SSKM Hospital, where Ghosh was declared dead.

“None of them were wearing helmets. The crash happened around 3.30am. We are scanning the CCTV cameras to see how the accident happened. It appears that this bike was hit by another vehicle. We are trying to locate it,” said an officer of New Alipore police station.

Police sources said Ghosh had received fatal injuries and had suffered a skull fracture. He died on the spot, the police said. The pillion rider has been identified as Bitan Dey, who is also a resident of Bombai Bagan Road.

The police have seized the motorcycle.

They said the youths were heading home towards Sarsuna when this crash happened.

Fatal accident

Another fatal crash was reported on AJC Bose Road near the Exide crossing early on Sunday morning.

The police said the victim, whose identity could not be established till Sunday evening, was a footpath dweller.

“We suspect that a car or vehicle had hit the man. He was taken to SSKM Hospital, where he was declared dead.