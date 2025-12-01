MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 01 December 2025

21-year-old helmetless biker killed in New Alipore, bike seized and investigations on

Police said Swarup Ghosh, a resident of Bombai Bagan Road in Sarsuna, was riding a motorcycle with an 18-year-old pillion rider when an unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler on Diamond Harbour Road just at the landing of Majerhat Bridge

Our Special Correspondent Published 01.12.25, 06:25 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image File image

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died in a road crash at New Alipore early on Sunday morning.

Police said Swarup Ghosh, a resident of Bombai Bagan Road in Sarsuna, was riding a motorcycle with an 18-year-old pillion rider when an unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler on Diamond Harbour Road just at the landing of Majerhat Bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both were taken to SSKM Hospital, where Ghosh was declared dead.

“None of them were wearing helmets. The crash happened around 3.30am. We are scanning the CCTV cameras to see how the accident happened. It appears that this bike was hit by another vehicle. We are trying to locate it,” said an officer of New Alipore police station.

Police sources said Ghosh had received fatal injuries and had suffered a skull fracture. He died on the spot, the police said. The pillion rider has been identified as Bitan Dey, who is also a resident of Bombai Bagan Road.

The police have seized the motorcycle.

They said the youths were heading home towards Sarsuna when this crash happened.

Fatal accident

Another fatal crash was reported on AJC Bose Road near the Exide crossing early on Sunday morning.

The police said the victim, whose identity could not be established till Sunday evening, was a footpath dweller.

“We suspect that a car or vehicle had hit the man. He was taken to SSKM Hospital, where he was declared dead.

RELATED TOPICS

Bike Accident Helmetless Driving Unnatural Death SSKM Hospital
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Stage set for stormy winter session as Opposition eyes debate on SIR & Delhi blast

Buoyed by its landslide victory in Bihar, the government appears determined to block discussions on controversial matters. A fresh FIR against members of the Gandhi family in the National Herald money-laundering case is likely to escalate tensions
Subhash Chandra Roy (right) holds up the enumeration form issued for his non-existent ‘son’, as his real son Govinda shows the voter list.
Quote left Quote right

Had there not been this SIR, we would have never known about the ‘brother’ I have on paper

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT