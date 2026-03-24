LPG shortage in Kolkata continues to impact restaurants and daily home cooking

A fast-food outlet in Golpark remained shut over the weekend. A family on the southern fringes of the city has switched to cooking with firewood, spending around ₹300 a week. A hotel in central Calcutta has halted live counters at its breakfast buffet.

Though the serpentine queues outside LPG distribution agencies have disappeared, the cooking gas crisis is far from over.

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The Centre on Saturday approved an additional 20% allocation of commercial LPG to states and union territories, taking the total allocation to 50%. However, distributors said any relief on the ground would take at least another three to four days to materialise.

“I received a consignment of 192 commercial cylinders on Friday. Since then, nothing. Earlier, I would receive at least 192 every day,” said an Indane distributor in south Calcutta.

Ramkrishna Chakraborty, secretary of the Indane LPG Distributors’ Association, said there has been no formal communication yet on easing supply restrictions. “We are still receiving only 20% of what we used to,” he said.

Iceberg, a popular fast-food joint in Golpark, was closed over the weekend because there was no cooking gas. The owner reopened on Monday after arranging a single cylinder. “I have managed one cylinder. I will have to close again if I cannot get another before this one runs out,” said Rajesh Chaurasia.

Sailen Ghosh, who runs a fast-food centre in Behala, has kept his shop shut for the past four days. “The same 19kg cylinder that earlier cost ₹1,900 is now being sold at ₹4,000. I cannot afford that. It is better to remain closed for now,” he said. Two workers employed at the eatery have returned to their homes in Bihar and will be called back once supply resumes, Ghosh added.

Siamtonn Inn, a hotel in Mullickbazar, has suspended live cooking stations at its breakfast buffet. “We have stopped serving dosas and similar items for now. We are trying to increase bakery items that can be prepared in an oven,” said owner Ishtiaque Ahmad.

Another hotel in Chowringhee has cut down operations, using only one tandoor instead of three. “We cannot serve tandoori roti or kulcha except for a couple of hours,” said the general manager, requesting not to be named.

To manage demand amid supply constraints, the Centre has increased the mandatory booking gap for domestic LPG cylinders to 45 days in rural areas. The shortage has forced many households to revert to old cooking methods.

In Chakberia, a village in the Baruipur subdivision about 12km from Sonarpur railway station and 35km from the heart of Calcutta, a family of around 15 members has shifted to firewood. The earning members are day labourers. The household requires at least 5kg of firewood daily, adding roughly ₹300 to weekly expenses.

“The firewood stove is practical only when cooking in bulk. We are struggling to prepare tiffin for the children. We are buying dry food

instead, which is another added

expense,” said Ansar Ali Laskar,

one of the earning members.