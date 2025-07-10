Life as usual amid stray skirmishes across Calcutta on strike day called by trade unions

The strike called by a joint platform of trade unions on Wednesday had little impact in Calcutta.

Shops, business establishments, offices, and schools functioned normally. Public transport, including buses, minibuses, and autorickshaws, operated as usual.

A joint platform of 10 central trade unions had called a nationwide bandh on Wednesday to protest the Centre's anti-worker policies.

Early in the day, a section of Left supporters clashed with police trying to enforce the strike at Ganguly Bagan in Jadavpur and on College Street.

The suburban train services on the Sealdah main and south sections were briefly hit after protesters blocked the tracks.

On BT Road in the city's north, and in Dum Dum, a section of Left supporters set up a road blockade near Sinthee More and Nagerbazar, respectively, in the morning.

The state government ensured additional buses were on the roads, and commuters did not have to wait for long at the stops.

Senior officials of the transport department said over 750 buses were pressed into service on the city roads on Wednesday, almost 100 more than the usual number that usually hit the streets daily

Several private bus operators said most buses were out.

"Almost all buses on at least six routes in north Calcutta were operational on Wednesday. Barring a few roadblocks in the morning, there was no major challenge in running the buses," said Pradip Narayan Bose of the West Bengal Bus and Minibus Owners' Association.