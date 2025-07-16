MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Last date for submission of UG admission forms in government colleges extended to July 25

Subhankar Chowdhury Published 16.07.25, 09:45 AM
The last date of submission of online application forms for admission to undergraduate courses in government and government-aided colleges was extended to July 25 on Tuesday.

It was supposed to end on July 15.

A notice issued on Tuesday evening says: “The last date of submission of application through centralised admission portal... is once again extended up to July 25.”

The state-run portal meant to facilitate the admission process in government and aided colleges started receiving the UG applications on June 18. It was initially scheduled to go on till July 1.

On July 1, the deadline was extended till July 15.

On Tuesday evening, education minister Bratya Basu wrote on X: “Tuesday was the last date for submission of the application forms through the centralised admission portal. For the benefit of the candidates, we have decided to extend the deadline further till July 25. So far 3,48,294 candidates have applied.”

An education department official explained reason behind the fresh extension of the deadline.

A day before the start of the application process on June 18, Calcutta High Court gave an interim stay on the state government’s June 8 notification on reservation
for other backward classes (OBC) in jobs and education till July 31.

“Since then we have not been receiving any category-wise application. The state government has challenged the interim stay before the Supreme Court. The
apex court has yet to hear the special leave petition. Until the petition is heard and a
verdict is delivered, the state government might keep extending the deadline,” said the official.

