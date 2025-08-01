Arrested Bangladeshi model and actress, multiple Indian papers found in flat: Cops

Bangladeshi national Shanta Paul, who was allegedly found in possession of fake Indian identity documents and multiple Bangladeshi passports, has two Aadhaar cards with addresses in the city and East Burdwan.

Police are probing where she got the fake cards.

Officers of Park Street police station on Tuesday arrested Shanta, 28, a model who has also worked in Telugu movies, under sections of cheating and forgery.

The police said they have started verification of the addresses on her Aadhaar cards.

Preliminary investigation revealed that residents of the East Burdwan neighbourhood — from the address on one of her Aadhaar cards — did not recognise her by name. The Aadhaar, issued in 2020, mentions an address at Barsul 2 Gram Panchayat, Gopalpur village, East Burdwan.

The police said several Bangladeshi passports issued in her name, an employee card of Regent Airways (Bangladesh), an admit card of secondary education in Dhaka, Indian Aadhaar cards, an Indian voter card, ration card — all with different addresses — were seized from her Bikramgarh apartment.

Paul reportedly told the police that she was trying to build a start-up.

On interrogating her, the police were led to a friend of Paul’s, another Bangladeshi national, Suman Chandrashil. The police are now looking for him. The cops found Chandrashil’s Aadhaar card details and located an address in Behala’s Anandagarh.

“On preliminary inquiry, we found that he is married to a woman whose address is in Behala. He has not been seen in the neighbourhood for several months,” said an officer.

The police said it was “a matter of concern” how a Bangladeshi national had obtained several Indian identity documents.

“It is important to find out why a Bangladeshi national who is an actress and has won beauty contests there would suddenly need to fake her identity with Indian documents. The motive is still not clear,” said an investigator.

A few months ago, Kolkata Police had cracked the whip on agents who had been caught preparing forged identity documents like Aadhaar and ration cards used by some Bangladeshi nationals to obtain Indian passports.