Kolkata weather: Chill to be back but only for a couple of days, says Met office

The chill will be back but only for a couple of days, after which the mercury will rise again, the Alipore Met Office said on Sunday.

The minimum temperature went up in the last few days, resulting in warm nights and mornings. A weather scientist said the minimum temperature has started falling and would continue to dip till Tuesday.

It will rise again from Wednesday.

The maximum temperature will remain high as the daytime has started becoming longer, an official in the India Meteorological Department, Calcutta, said.

“The minimum temperature, which is recorded just before daybreak, is expected to go down to 13 degrees Celsius on Monday. It will remain low till Tuesday, after which it will go up again,” the official said.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was 15.1 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees above normal. The minimum on Saturday and Friday was 18.5 and 18.2 degrees Celsius, 4.4 and 4.1 notches above normal.

As for the daytime temperature, the official said: “The daytime is becoming longer as the winter is receding. So, the daytime temperature will rise.”

The maximum temperature on Sunday was 25.2 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notches below normal. The maximum temperature on Saturday was 24.7 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees below normal.

A south Calcutta resident who went out with his family on Sunday afternoon said he had to switch on the car’s air conditioner.

The IMD official said the chill could return after the spell of Celsius rise is over. “The wintry feeling generally continues till February. So, there is a possibility of the return of the chill,” he said.