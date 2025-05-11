Kolkata weather: Celsius breaches 40-degree mark, Met rules out any immediate relief

The Celsius breached the 40-degree mark in the northern tip of Calcutta on Saturday.

The Met office recorded maximum temperatures of 40.5 degrees Celsius in Salt Lake and 40.2 degrees in Dum Dum.

Alipore, the official record keeper for Calcutta, saw the Celsius rise to 39.1 degrees — almost four degrees above normal — on Saturday, the hottest day in almost a year. On June 9, 2024, the maximum temperature at Alipore was 39.2 degrees.

The Met office has ruled out any significant relief for Calcutta in the immediate future.

“The day temperature is likely to remain between 38 and 40 degrees in Calcutta for the next couple of days. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in some districts on Sunday. Calcutta is not on the list. The chances of rain in Calcutta are very slim,” said a Met official.

Doctors have warned against prolonged exposure to heat and advised regular hydration.

In Calcutta, most roads were deserted in the afternoon. Lemonades, kulfis and ice-creams sold like hot cakes.

The air-conditioned Metro compartments were packed.

A special bulletin issued by the Met office on Saturday predicted “heatwave conditions (maximum temperature 40°C or more and above normal by ≥ 5°C) likely to occur at one or two places over West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and West Midnapore districts”.

“Hot and humid weather conditions are likely over remaining districts of south Bengal. Thunderstorms with lightning with light to moderate rainfall along with gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely in Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, Purulia, East and West Burdwan,” the bulletin said.

Similar conditions are expected to continue on Monday and Tuesday as well.

The thunderstorms are expected to affect North and South-24 Parganas on these two days.

“There are thunderclouds over South and North-24 Parganas,” said a Met official.

In north Bengal, districts like Malda and South Dinajpur are likely to be under the grip of a heatwave.

But higher up, because of increased moisture incursion, there is a forecast of uniform and widespread rainfall. Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Coochbehar are likely to get heavy rain.

In Calcutta, the maximum temperature stayed above 39 degrees for a fortnight last April.

Nine of those days saw the Celsius breach the 40-degree mark.

In comparison, this year was much milder.