Kolkata student was threatened with video of rape in three-hour ordeal on college campus

A post in the college’s union and a proposal for marriage. The main accused in the gang-rape of a student on the South Calcutta Law College’s Kasba campus had reportedly offered both the choices to the survivor before allegedly assaulting her.

According to the Kolkata Police, the student had visited the campus for some official work on Wednesday. The main accused, a former student and a temporary employee at the college who is also a practising lawyer at the Alipore court, was on campus for an event.

The main accused is also reportedly a former office-bearer of the college union that is held by the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP).

“Around 6pm the main accused had first accosted her, the complainant said. She claims she was assured of being made the general secretary of the college union if she agreed to his demands,” said an officer.

The student was allegedly told that she would have to give a “loyalty test”. The exact nature of the test was not specified.

A little later, the student told the cops, the main accused proposed to marry her.

“The student said no as she was already in a relationship. Later on when she tried to leave the college she was stopped by the main accused and two others,” said the officer.

The student was taken to a room where she was allegedly assaulted. Hearing her cries the security guard at the college had come to the room and been beaten up. The vice-principal told the media that the college had only one sanctioned guard.

The three accused then took the student to another room where the main accused raped her while the remaining two accused kept guard.

They had even recorded the act, according to police sources.

Her complaint also said the accused hit her with a hockey stick and threatened to kill her boyfriend if she reported the assault.

The ordeal continued for around three hours since she was stopped from leaving the college.

In her complaint filed at the Kasba police station, the student has alleged the main accused and his two accomplices threatened her that if she went to the cops the rape video would be made public.

All three were arrested on Thursday evening and will be produced at the Alipore court. The main accused is also a practising lawyer at the same court.

The National Commission for Women has asked the Kolkata Police commissioner to submit a report within three days.