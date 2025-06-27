TMCP ex-leader, two students arrested for ‘gang-rape’ of student on south Kolkata college campus

Three persons have been arrested after a law student in alleged she was gang-raped in the guard room of her college in south Kolkata’s Kasba, it was revealed on Friday morning sending shockwaves through a city that was wracked by months of protests over the gang-rape and murder of a trainee doctor in a state run medical college last year.

The law student was allegedly raped on between 7.30 pm and 8.50pm on Wednesday, June 25. The arrests were carried out on Thursday night.

Though the Kasba police station cops have not revealed the identities of the three accused, they have been referred to as accused “M”, accused “J” and accused “P.”

M, the main accused, had graduated from the college in 2022 but remained a regular visitor to the campus. He is now a practising lawyer in the Alipur court.

The main accused is a former office-bearer of the college union run by the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP). Bengal TMCP president Trinankur Bhattacharya was quoted as saying that the police will take action irrespective of the political colour of the accused.

“The main accused had called the victim to the campus on Wednesday evening. On her arrival, the main accused and his accomplices took her to a room where she was raped,” said a police officer.

On the direction of the governing body of the college, which is headed by Trinamool MLA Ashok Deb, the main accused has been working at the college as a temporary staff for the last six-seven months. “His employment is renewed every 45 days,” said the vice-principal of the college. “These employments are made on the recommendations of the governing body.”

The other two accused, who are students of the college, were arrested from a park near Talbagan crossing after a complaint was filed. After interrogating the two, the main accused was also arrested.

The mobile phones of all the three have been seized and sent for forensic examination.

“We have arrested all the accused. The main accused is the ex-student, and the two others were there. Investigation is on whether the other two were also involved,” said a police officer.

All the three will be produced in a city court later. The victim was taken to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital for medical examination. A forensic team will be visiting the scene of crime later in the day.

The incident comes less than a year after an on-duty post-graduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was raped and killed inside the hospital premises on the intervening night of August 8 and 9 last year.