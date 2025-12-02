Kolkata Police to get modern assault rifles developed by Ordnance Factory Tiruchirappalli

Kolkata Police are set to phase out their decades-old .303 guns and replace them with modern assault rifles developed by the Ordnance Factory Tiruchirappalli.

The new Trichy Assault Rifles (TAR), modelled on the Bulgarian AR-M1 and described as an indigenous variant of the AK-47, are expected to arrive in batches early next year. “The consignment will reach in phases, and distribution will begin soon after,” an officer of the rank of deputy commissioner of Kolkata Police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the biggest advantages is weight, senior officers said. The old .303 rifles weigh about 5.5kg, while the TAR is at least 2kg lighter.

The officers said the rifle supports both single-shot and burst fire, allowing accurate engagement of targets up to 500 metres. “Its lightweight modular design and foldable butt make it handy, even for guard and patrolling duty,” a senior officer said.

Kolkata Police have been phasing out ageing .303 rifles and replacing them with INSAS and SLRs (Self-Loading Rifles) in the force’s ongoing modernisation drive.

But officers said the shift to TAR reflects the demands of contemporary policing, after the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

“Several central forces, including the BSF and CRPF, have inducted TAR. This is currently the best option for our forces,” a senior officer said.

The TAR has seen been used across the country. Chhattisgarh Police deployed the weapon during anti-Naxalite operations earlier this year, while Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh police forces have also procured it, sources said. In addition to the TAR, Kolkata Police will procure around 200 automatic 9mm 1A pistols from Rifle Factory, Ishapore.

“Non-lethal munitions from the Tear Smoke Unit in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, are also on the upgrade list,” the officer said. Officers across units said such upgrades bolster not just capability but morale.

“If one has to face a barrage of bullets from terrorists or armed criminals, modern firearms are essential. Personnel on the ground feel far more confident when they know they are equipped with the latest weapons,” a southeast division officer of Kolkata Police said.