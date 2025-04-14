Kolkata Police says Bhangar situation under control after ISF protest turns violent

Kolkata Police on Monday said the situation in Bhangar was “completely under control” following fresh violence linked to protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act earlier in the day, during which supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) clashed with security personnel and vandalised public property.

“Specific cases have been registered against miscreants involved in damaging public property, and raids are ongoing to apprehend them,” police said in a statement. “Stringent legal action will also be taken against those found spreading misinformation.”

According to officials, the violence broke out near Bhojerhat on Basanti Highway when ISF supporters from Bhangar and adjoining areas such as Minakhan and Sandeshkhali attempted to march towards central Kolkata’s Ramlila Maidan for a rally that did not have police permission.

Protesters allegedly tried to breach police barricades, leading to clashes in which several vehicles, including police vans, were set on fire. “Some police vehicles were set on fire by the protesters and a few police personnel were injured when the agitators attacked law enforcers,” a senior officer said.

Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, eyewitnesses said, adding that at least one ISF worker sustained a head injury. The protest disrupted traffic along Basanti Highway for several hours before order was restored.

Addressing the rally in Kolkata, ISF MLA Naushad Siddique alleged that the Waqf (Amendment) Act was “not just an attack on Muslims, but an assault on the Constitution”. “The government that supports such laws must go,” he said.

The Bhangar violence came even as the state administration continued efforts to restore normalcy in Murshidabad district, which witnessed similar unrest over the weekend, resulting in at least three deaths and several injuries.

BSF Additional Director General (East) Ravi Gandhi on Monday visited the affected areas of Suti, Samserganj and Dhulian and assured locals of all assistance. “We are working in close coordination with the state police to ensure the return of normalcy,” he said.

State police said more than 210 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence in Murshidabad and Malda districts. “Shops have started to open and people are returning. So far, 19 families have returned to their homes,” said ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while inaugurating a skywalk in Kalighat, urged people to maintain peace. “Everybody has the democratic right to stage a peaceful protest with permission. I request people not to take the law into their own hands,” she said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar visited a relief camp in Malda where families displaced by the Murshidabad violence have taken shelter. He alleged that the ruling Trinamul Congress had failed to protect citizens during the unrest.

(With inputs from PTI)