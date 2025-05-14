KMC team to visit Lansdowne Market to find suitable place for traders rejecting rehab

A Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) team will visit Lansdowne Market on Wednesday to see if they can find a suitable place for some traders who have refused to be rehabilitated.

The civic body plans to renovate a portion of the market.

Traders from the market met senior KMC officials and some mayoral council members at the civic body headquarters to find a solution.

“Nine traders had objected to the rehabilitation, citing that their business would suffer if they were relocated to the space allotted for them. In the meeting, the problems of four of them were solved. Tomorrow’s inspection will be done to see if others can be given a place that suits them,” said Debashis Kumar, a mayoral council member present at the meeting.

A trader said the renovation of the Lansdowne Market is being done in three phases. The building on the western side was demolished, and a new building was raised.

“The renovation of the first phase was completed in 2006,” said Nitai Saha, the secretary of the Lansdowne Market Byabsayee Samiti.

The shifting of stall owners and vendors from the middle portion of the market is on.

The demolition of this building started in February. There are 102 stall owners and vendors. “Nine traders have objected to the shift because they apprehend a loss of business,” said a stall owner.

The renovation and modernisation of Lansdowne Market was first planned in the 1980s, but several factors delayed the project.

The century-old market lies dilapidated, and concrete chunks keep falling off. The walls have developed large cracks.

The market stands as an eyesore on Lansdowne Road. Even a moderate shower turns the market slushy.

Mayor Firhad Hakim visited the Lansdowne Market in March 2022. The KMC has been trying to set in motion the process of giving the old market a makeover through a public-private partnership.

Disagreements between the traders of the market have also delayed the renovation project.