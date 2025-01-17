Kolkata MSME and Startup Conclave 2025 concludes with focus on funding and innovation

The two-day Kolkata MSME and Startup Conclave 2025, organised by IDEAS-ISI, the Technology Innovation Hub at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), and its incubated startup Zuxtra Network, concluded successfully, highlighting funding opportunities and challenges for MSMEs and startups.

The event brought together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors to discuss issues related to securing funding from angel investors and venture capitalists. Over 20 MSMEs and startups participated, presenting business pitches to investors, banks, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) for funding and mentorship.

The conclave featured panel discussions, keynote speeches, and networking sessions. Key topics included the evolving landscape of startup funding, strategies for attracting investors, and overcoming challenges faced by MSMEs and startups.

Debashis Ghosh, Incubation lead and head of Technology Business Development at IDEAS-ISI, said, “IDEAS is leading the charge by rejuvenating Entrepreneurial growth in Bengal and encouraging Brick-and-Mortar MSMEs & budding Startups to adopt and collaborate relevant technologies (e.g., Data Analytics, AI, ML) as part of their business process. The funding ecosystem is vast and wide today. Finance will happen if the IDEA is unique and different, along with business plan clarity, to enable exponential business growth for the Entrepreneurs.”

Pallab Dasgupta, CEO of Zuxtra Network, said, “Zuxtra is happy to bring together so many homegrown entrepreneurs and being a part of their journey.”

Startups from sectors such as confectioneries, corporate gifting, retail pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, healthcare, mental healthcare, and EdTech presented their business plans to seek funding and support.

Several MSMEs received awards during the event, recognizing their entrepreneurial achievements.

The event was supported by various stakeholders, including the Costing Institute of India as the strategy partner, along with Webel-BCC&I, IDFC First Bank, Pointers Business Forum, Cognitive AI Institute, Byabshai Bangali, and Mantras Foundation.