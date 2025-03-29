Kolkata metro to operate 326 services across lines on Eid-ul-Fitr

In view of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on March 31, 2025 (Monday), the Kolkata Metro Railway has announced a revised service schedule for the day.

A total of 326 metro services will be operated across different lines, with special night services in the Blue Line.

On the Blue Line, which connects Noapara and Kavi Subhash, Metro authorities will run 236 services (118 in each direction) instead of the usual 262 daily services.

The first services will commence at 6:50 am from Noapara to Kavi Subhash and from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar.

The Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash service, along with the Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Dakshineswar service, will begin at 6:55 am.

The last scheduled metro on this line will depart from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar at 9:30 pm, while the Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash service will conclude at 9:28 pm.

A final service from Kavi Subhash to Dum Dum will be available at 9:40 pm.

Special night metro services will operate as usual from Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 10:40 pm.

The Green Line-1, which serves the Sealdah-Salt Lake Sector V corridor, will operate 90 services (45 in each direction) from 6:55 am to 9:40 pm.

Trains will run at an interval of 20 minutes. The first services will depart from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V at 6:55 am and in the reverse direction at 7:05 am. The last metro from Sealdah will leave at 9:35 pm, while the final train from Salt Lake Sector V will depart at 9:40 pm.

Metro services on the Green Line-2, Purple Line, and Orange Line will run as per their normal schedules without any alterations.