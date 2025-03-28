Kolkata Metro introduces two more Dalian rakes with new features on Blue line

Kolkata Metro has introduced two new Dalian rakes on the Blue Line, enhancing passenger comfort and operational efficiency.

With this addition, the number of Dalian rakes operating in the Kolkata Metro network has now increased to five.

Before being introduced into commercial service, both rakes underwent inspections by the Electrical Inspector to the Government (EIG) on March 27, 2025, to verify electrical safety compliance as per the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Regulation 2010.

The two rakes commenced their maiden journeys from Noapara station, with MR-504 departing at 11:58 am and MR-512 at 12:35 pm.

They reached Kavi Subhash Metro station at 12:56 pm and 1:39 pm.

On their return journeys, MR-504 left Kavi Subhash at 1:01 pm and reached Dakshineswar at 2:05 pm, while MR-512 departed at 1:41 pm and arrived at Dakshineswar at 2:45 pm.

These state-of-the-art rakes come with an array of improved features designed to offer a smoother and more comfortable ride.

With doors that are 100 mm wider than those on existing AC rakes, passenger movement during peak hours will become easier.

The rakes also feature enhanced seating capacity, including additional seats for senior citizens and specially-abled passengers.

Other improvements include better air conditioning, noise reduction features, and designed interiors with uniform illumination.

Advanced security measures have also been incorporated, including full CCTV coverage inside the coaches, a modernised alarm system with an external indication lamp, and brighter, multilingual digital display boards to assist passengers.

The addition of modular and wider vestibules, wheelchair parking spaces, and door-side handrails further contributes to an improved commuting experience.

From a technical standpoint, these rakes boast a paint-free stainless steel body, improved energy efficiency, and advanced door channels with side stoppers to enhance durability.

A dedicated rainwater drainage system has also been incorporated.

The energy-efficient design of these rakes also makes them more environmentally friendly.

The new rakes are equipped with a disc brake system, controlled discharge fire extinguishers with straps, and a wider evacuation door.

An evacuation ramp with anti-skid rubber flooring has been provided to ensure passenger safety during emergencies.

With the addition of MR-504 and MR-512, Kolkata Metro now operates a total of 31 rakes on the Blue Line, along with 3 rakes on the Orange Line, 2 rakes on the Purple Line, and 14 rakes on the Green Line.