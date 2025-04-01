Kolkata Metro Railway records 13.30% rise in passengers in 2024-25

Metro Railway has recorded an increase in passenger traffic during the fiscal year 2024-25, carrying a total of 21.81 crore passengers.

This marks a 13.30 per cent rise compared to the 2023-24 figure of 19.25 crore passengers.

Metro services operate on four lines—Blue Line, Green Line, Purple Line, and Orange Line—each contributing to the overall increase in ridership.

The Blue Line, which stretches from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash, continues to be the most utilised corridor of Metro Railway.

It carried 18.93 crore passengers in 2024-25, reflecting a 5.51 per cent increase from the 2023-24 figure of 17.94 crore passengers.

Green Line-2, connecting Howrah Maidan to Esplanade, transported 1.39 crore passengers in 2024-25.

Green Line-1, which runs between Sealdah and Salt Lake Sector V, carried 1.41 crore passengers in 2024-25, marking a 15.57 per cent rise from the previous fiscal’s count of 1.22 crore passengers.

The Purple Line, connecting Joka to Majerhat, recorded a 31.34 per cent increase in ridership.

A total of 1.76 lakh passengers traveled on this line in 2024-25, compared to 1.34 lakh in 2023-24.

The Orange Line, linking Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay, registered a total footfall of 5.92 lakh passengers.