Kolkata Metro faces disruption in peak hours again, commutes face crowding, delays

Kolkata’s lifeline, the metro rail, again saw a disruption in services Wednesday during peak office hours after a few successive trains were cancelled.

Stations of north Calcutta, such as the key Dumdum junction and down stations witnessed major crowds on the platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman fell and injured herself because of the overcrowding. She tried to board the metro from Belgachhia for Rabindra Sadan after waiting for about 20 minutes.

Commuters at the Dumdum station said that the problem started from 12.45pm. At least three trains did not reach Dumdum station, leading to overcrowding in the platforms and many couldn’t board the trains.

There was no announcement in the stations, according to commuters. One commuter said that a train had some technical slag and that led to the cancellation of successive trains.

“We were told that there was a technical problem. Metros were not coming on time. I could not board the train from Kalighat when it came because it was too crowded,” one commuter told The Telegraph Online.

Around 5 lakh commuters avail of the metro in the Blue Line (Dakhineshwar-Kavi Subhash stretch), which covers 31 kilometres, every day.

In the past six months, over half a dozen suicides took place in this line causing major delays during peak office hours. Besides, technical snags were also a reason for delays on this line.