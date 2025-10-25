MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kolkata Metro cuts services on Blue and Green Lines for Chhath Puja

The Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Shahid Khudiram) will run 236 services instead of 272; Green Line services reduced to 186 on October 27

PTI Published 25.10.25, 09:53 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File

Kolkata Metro will run 236 services on the Blue Line and 226 on the Green Line on 'Chhath Puja' on October 27, authorities said in a statement.

On the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Shahid Khudiram), Metro will run 236 services (118 UP and 118 DN) on Monday instead of 272 services.

On the Green Line (Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V), 186 services (93 UP and 93 DN) will operate instead of 226 services.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

