Kolkata Metro cuts services on Blue and Green Lines for Chhath Puja

Kolkata Metro will run 236 services on the Blue Line and 226 on the Green Line on 'Chhath Puja' on October 27, authorities said in a statement.

On the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Shahid Khudiram), Metro will run 236 services (118 UP and 118 DN) on Monday instead of 272 services.

On the Green Line (Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V), 186 services (93 UP and 93 DN) will operate instead of 226 services.

