Kolkata Metro announces complete block on Green Line on March 8-9

The Metro Railway announced a complete traffic block on the East West Metro Corridor (Green Line) on March 8 and 9 for the testing of the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) System.

The East West Metro Corridor runs from Howrah Maidan to Sector V in Salt Lake. The commute service will also be partially affected on the evening of March 7 and the morning of March 10.

The Green Line is India’s first underwater metro tunnel and the deepest metro shaft. The first phase of the line was inaugurated in 2020 by the then Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal.

The Kolkata Metro also announced paper QR-based multiple ticketing facility in a single transaction on Purple Line recently, a feature that is available for commuters on Blue, Green, and Orange lines.

The metro schedule for Green Line on March 7 and March 10 are as follows:

March 7, Friday

Green Line 1

Last service at 7.03pm from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V (instead of 9.35pm)

Last service at 7.05pm from Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah (instead of 9.40pm)

Green Line 2

Last service at 7pm from Esplanade and Howrah Maidan (instead of 7.45pm)

March 10, Monday

Green Line 1

Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah service to start at 8.05am (instead of 7.05am)

Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V service to start at 8.15am (instead of 6.55am)

Green Line 2

Service start at 8am from Esplanade and Howrah Maidan (instead of 7am)

Services on Blue Line will continue as usual.