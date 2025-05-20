Kolkata Metro adds extra services on blue line this Sunday for UPSC exam aspirants

In a relief to thousands of UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination aspirants, Kolkata Metro has announced additional services on the Blue Line this Sunday, May 25, 2025.

The move aims to ease travel for candidates heading to their exam centres early in the morning.

Instead of the regular 130 services, 138 trains (69 in each direction) will operate throughout the day on the Blue Line, which stretches from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar.

Services will begin two hours earlier than usual.

From both Kavi Subhash and Noapara stations, the first metro will depart at 7:00 AM—ahead of the usual 9:00 am start. The first metro from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash will leave at 7:20 am.

Between 7:00 am and 9:00 am, metros will run at 30-minute intervals in both directions, ensuring examinees reach their destinations on time.

There are no changes to the evening schedule.

The last metro from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar will depart at 9:27 pm, and the final metro from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash will leave at 9:33 pm.

The late service from Kavi Subhash to Dumdum will run as scheduled at 9:40 PM.

Train timings on Green Line-2 will remain unchanged.

As per Sunday norms, no services will be available on Green Line-1, Purple Line, and Orange Line.

Kolkata Metro urged all passengers, especially UPSC candidates, to plan in advance and use the extended early morning services for a smoother commute on exam day.