Kolkata gets another Apple store: New premium partner outlet opens at South City Mall

The company’s long-awaited overhaul of iPhone SE — usually marketed as an affordable option — is reportedly weeks from launch

Mathures Paul Published 08.02.25, 06:56 AM
Imagine’s Apple Premium Partner Store in South City Mall on Friday.

Imagine's Apple Premium Partner Store in South City Mall on Friday.

India’s appetite for Apple products continues to grow and is accompanied by the Cupertino headquartered company’s effort to manufacture more iPhones in India.

A new address — Imagine’s Apple Premium Partner Store — for all things Apple opened at South City Mall on Friday.

“All headlines are for the manufacturing of iPhones in India. It’s a boon for consumers and has resulted in a bigger market share for the iPhone. We are witnessing a lot of upgrades on the iPhone side. Many are moving from, say, iPhone 14 to iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. That’s the most powerful in the new lineup and now it’s gone cheaper. If you compare it to other markets, like Dubai, we now have competitive pricing,” said Shaurya Seth, managing director of Tresor Systems, which is behind the new store.

The Apple Premium Partner Store is arriving when rumours of a new iPhone are in the air. The company’s long-awaited overhaul of iPhone SE — usually marketed as an affordable option — is reportedly weeks from launch.

