Bulldozer protest at Park Circus turns violent, 21 arrested in connection with mayhem

Twenty-one people, including a woman, were arrested in connection with violence at the Park Circus seven-point crossing on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Trouble broke out when a group staged a protest against the BJP government’s stand on the use of bulldozers in the city. The gathering turned violent, with a mob allegedly hurling stones and bricks at police, leaving three personnel injured and damaging several police vehicles.

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The police said they attempted to disperse the crowd, which was raising anti-government slogans, when the situation escalated.

One person was also arrested for allegedly posting and circulating a social media poster calling for a protest against the government’s recent decision to use bulldozers.

The police said the post was widely shared and triggered the violence at Park Circus on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Farhanuddin.

A senior Kolkata Police officer said the man was responsible for mobilising the gathering and was arrested in connection with the incident. Raids are underway to trace others involved.

Traffic at the seven-point crossing was disrupted for nearly an hour between 2pm and 3pm due to stone pelting and a subsequent lathi-charge.

Personnel of the Rapid Action Force have been deployed in the area.