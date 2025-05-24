Kolkata airport safety review: Bengal government, AAI focus on bird strikes, waste risks

The Bengal government’s principal secretary, Nandhini Chakraborty, has conducted a meeting to review progress on mitigating bird strike incidents and other environmental hazards that could affect the safety of aircraft operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata.

Dr. P.R. Beuria, Director, NSCBI airport, along with senior IAS officers from West Bengal, senior officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), municipal representatives, other departmental officials, and airline representatives attended the meeting on Friday.

Frequent incidents of birds striking airplanes during landing or take-off have remained a key concern for AAI officials. But Dr. P.R. Beuria, director, NSCBI airport informed the committee that bird strike incidents have decreased in recent times.

The principal secretary advised continuing the preventive measures and taking further steps to ensure zero incidents. AAI had hired a specialised agency to conduct a bird study, and its reports have been shared with municipalities and stakeholders.

The meeting also focused on garbage collection and drain cleaning. Representatives from municipalities reported that cleanup efforts are ongoing and will be intensified, including the installation of closed garbage vats. The district magistrate of North 24 Parganas reported that the administration conducts periodic inspections and cleanup drives.

Garbage near the airport attracts birds, which tend to cross the runway and flight approach paths. In 2024, the state government pulled up five municipal bodies around the Kolkata airport after airport officials raised concerns about cleanliness and garbage management.

The principal secretary urged to continue vigilance in maintaining cleanliness around the airport perimeter. She advised stakeholders to ensure no waterlogging near the airport area and proper cleaning of drains for the free flow of rainwater.

Authorities informed that they are evicting unauthorised fish and meat vendors from the airport vicinity.

The airport director also shared that the coordinates of tall trees and other obstacles have been provided to local authorities for removal. Several of these have already been cleared.

The Airport Director informed that safety of aircraft is paramount and steps shall be taken to ensure safe aircraft operations

The principal secretary also instructed municipal authorities and the police department to restrict laser activity in laser beam–free flight zones and laser beam–critical flight zones.

The Kolkata airport is now the fifth busiest in India equipped to handle Code-E wide-body aircrafts, such as Boeing 777, Airbus A 330, with more than 400 daily flight movements.