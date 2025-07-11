Kin satisfied with SIT probe, want access to progress report; court allows appeal

A lawyer representing the 24-year-old student allegedly gang-raped at South Calcutta Law College told the high court on Thursday that they were satisfied with the probe by a special investigation team (SIT) of Kolkata Police, while appealing for access to the progress report.

The court allowed the appeal.

The lawyer said they did not want a CBI probe into the complaint, as they had faith in the SIT’s investigation.

The lawyer’s submission came when the court took up several PILs seeking a CBI probe, judicial inquiry, or court-monitored police investigation into the alleged gang-rape on June 25.

The PILs, filed on July 3, were clubbed, and the court had asked the state government to file an affidavit on the status of the investigation by July 10.

Kalyan Bandyopadhyay, representing the state government, informed the division bench that they had submitted the status report in a sealed cover, along with an affidavit.

“The statement of the woman recorded before the magistrate under Section 164 has also been submitted,” Bandyopadhyay told the court.

The bench of Justices Soumen Sen and Smita Das De had also directed the law college to file a separate affidavit detailing the incident and subsequent actions taken.

Lawyer Somnath Mukherjee, representing the college, said when they placed the action-taken report in the court on Thursday, the bench instructed them to file an affidavit by July 17, the next hearing date.

Arindam Jana, representing the student and her family, said: “So far, we are satisfied with the probe conducted by the SIT. However, we want to access the status report, subject to the permission of the court.”

Justice Sen said: “The family of the woman will be allowed to access the status report submitted by the SIT. Nobody else will be allowed to access it. The media should not be allowed to access it. Only the family will be privy to it to gather facts.”

The court went through the case diary and asked the state government to submit a progress report after four weeks.

Days after the rape and murder of the junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024, the woman’s parents had moved the high court seeking a court-monitored investigation, expressing their dissatisfaction with the Kolkata Police probe. On August 13, the high court had ordered a CBI probe.

When the CBI, in its chargesheet, named only one accused — Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer arrested by Kolkata Police a day after the crime — the family objected to the CBI probe.

In the alleged gang-rape at the law college, the Alipore court on Tuesday sent the four accused — Monojit Mishra, 31, a casual staffer at the college who has been sacked; students Pramit Mukherjee, 20, and Zaib Ahmed, 19; and security guard Pinaki Banerjee, 55 — to judicial remand till July 22.

At Thursday’s hearing, lawyer Phiroze Edulji, who deals with PILs, told the court that the accused had been pulled by a rope tied around their waists. He said this was an infringement on their human rights.

The court declined to act on Edulji’s submission.