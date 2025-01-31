Kin of RG Kar rape and murder victim hand letter to Sukanta Majumdar, CV Ananda Bose

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar met the parents of the junior doctor raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital at their home and advised them on their next steps.

During the hour-long meeting, the parents handed a letter to Majumdar, also the Union minister of state for education and development of northeastern region, detailing what they believed were lapses in the CBI investigation into the rape and murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He (Majumdar) has visited us twice before. Today, he gave us guidelines on our next steps and how we should proceed,” the deceased doctor’s father said.

The parents later went to meet governor C.V. Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan, where they handed over a letter, similar to the one they gave to Majumdar, explaining how the CBI “failed” them.

They also requested the governor to arrange a meeting with the President.

Majumdar’s visit to the parents came a day after they withdrew their application for a fresh probe filed in the Supreme Court. The family had mentioned in the application that more than one person was involved in the crime and vital evidence had been tampered with.

The CBI chargesheet had named only one accused, Sanjay Roy, who has since been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

“We handed him (Majumdar) a letter compiling our grievances about the CBI probe. We expect him to hand the letter to top CBI officials,” the junior doctor’s father said after the meeting with Majumdar. “Our grievances are against the entire CBI team probing the case.”

Majumdar said he assured the parents that the BJP was with them.

“Some leaders of the ruling party (Trinamool Congress) have been making statements about the parents’ motive. I told them there was nothing to worry about. The BJP is with them...” Majumdar said.

“They are unsatisfied with the probe. They told me about a CBI officer. The BJP will convey the concerns to the right platform. Even we are not happy with the roles of one or two (officers),” he said.

Majumdar said the local police’s role was deplorable. “The police have been pressuring the parents to the extent that in the initial days, I was allowed only till the ground floor of the house, not the first floor. They were told if they spoke, the accused would be out (of custody).”

Sources said Majumdar went up to the first floor on Thursday.

Family sources said the letter that was handed to Majumdar referred to some of the observations made by the additional district and sessions judge at the Sealdah court, Anirban Das, in his order sentencing Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor.

The 172-page judgment highlights the major findings of the investigation into the rape and murder. The judge mentions in the order: “...the victim was attacked by a single person and the said person committed the smothering and throttling as well as penetrative sexual assault....”