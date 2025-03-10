Kamarhati shooting: Three men identified

The three persons who opened fire at a Trinamul Congress worker in Kamarhati on the northern fringes of the city on Saturday evening, leaving him and a bystander injured, have been identified police said on Sunday. But are yet to be arrested.

Bikas Singh, the local TMC worker who was the apparent target, sustained bullet injury in his stomach while the passer-by named Santu Das, received a bullet’s grazing wound, the police said.

Singh and Das were standing at a tea stall in the area when the incident occurred.

CCTV footage of the area had led the cops to zero in on the motorcycle on which the three men came.

“All three accused have been identified. A search operation has been launched to arrest them. The motorcycle has been found,” said an officer of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

On Saturday evening, three men had come riding on a bike, paused the tea stall in Kamarhati and fired at least two rounds of bullets targeting Singh.

Singh has been admitted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The police said out of the two bullets that were fired, one hit Singh. Das, who was injured by the other bullet, has been admitted to Sagar Dutta Medical College.

Senior police officers said preliminary inquiry had revealed that the shooting appeared to be the fall out of a personal enmity.

“Once the accused are arrested, we will be able to tell (about the motive) more precisely. As of now, it appears to be a personal enmity,” said a senior police officer attached to the probe.

The police have started a case under sections of attempt to murder and those falling under the arms act against unknown persons.

The shooting at a crowded place targeting a ruling party worker has left the other political leaders in the neighbourhood scared and insecure.

The police, however, said till now they did not find the shooting to be related to any political rivalry.