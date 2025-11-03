MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jurisdictions of five prominent police stations revised, notice issued by top cop

The jurisdictions of Alipore, Park Street, New Market, Watgunge and Ekbalpore police stations were reorganised through a notification issued by Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Verma

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 03.11.25, 06:10 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

The jurisdictions of five prominent police stations in the city have changed, police have announced.

The jurisdictions of Alipore, Park Street, New Market, Watgunge and Ekbalpore police stations were reorganised through a notification issued by Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Verma.

The major changes include the inclusion of the jurisdiction of a portion of Lindsay Street under the Park Street Police station area in the south division. Earlier, the entire road was under the jurisdiction of New Market police station in the central division of Kolkata Police.

The change also includes the transfer of jurisdiction of Sudder Street and the Indian Museum to the south division from the central division.

The notification has described the new jurisdictions of each of the five police station areas with effect from Friday.

Police sources said several changes have been reported between Watgunge police station and Ekbalpore police station, which share their borders, and Alipore police station.

Similarly, the jurisdiction of several roads under the New Market and Park Street police stations — which also share a border — has been interchanged.

The changes in the jurisdiction have a direct impact on the central, south and port division maps.

