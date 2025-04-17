MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Junior doctors release finances of protest donations, totaling over Rs 3.67 crore

Allegations were rife about organised fundraising and alleged use of unaccounted money to fuel protests that assumed political hues over time

Subhajoy Roy Published 17.04.25, 05:39 AM
Representational image File picture 

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) and resident doctors’ associations (RDAs) of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and Medical College Kolkata received donations of over 3.67 crore in the wake of the protests over the rape and murder of the RG Kar postgraduate trainee last August.

The junior doctors on Wednesday released statements of accounts of donations received and expenses incurred. The donations started coming in shortly after the crime at RG Kar on August 9, 2024.

The WBJDF received over 2.26 crore between September 13, 2024, and March 31, 2025. The RG Kar RDAs received over 65.88 lakh between August 10 and March 31, while that of Medical College received over 75.13 lakh.

Allegations were rife about organised fundraising and alleged use of unaccounted money to fuel protests that assumed political hues over time.

A junior doctor said WBJDF’s bank account was set up about a fortnight after the protests began.

“The donations came to the bank accounts of the resident doctors’ associations of RG Kar, and Medical College before the WBJDF account
was set up. Hence, we released the donations received in the bank accounts of the two RDAs, too,” said the junior doctor.

RG Kar Rape And Murder Case West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) Protesters
