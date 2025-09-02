Jadavpur University gets flat in memory of alumna who died in road accident

The mother of a former Jadavpur University student who died in a road accident has donated a flat worth ₹80 lakh to JU in memory of her daughter.

Debrupa Bal was a student of comparative literature.

Her mother, Susmita, gave the flat so the university could offer scholarships from its sale proceeds.

Debrupa, who worked in several English dailies before joining a news channel, died in a car crash in Haryana’s Sonipat in 2006. She was 31.

Her parents contributed ₹8 lakh in 2007 to establish a seminar in honour of Debrupa, which the university continues to hold.

Susmita, 80, a homemaker whose husband passed away in 2020, handed over a signed deed to JU on August 18.

“Education and health are essential for the progress of any state. We are concerned about the deplorable state of education. I made this small donation so that it could be used for research and help disadvantaged students. I believe my daughter will stay alive through these acts,” Susmita said.

A joint registrar of the university, Sanjay Gopal Sarkar, said the university would sell the property only after its owner is no more.

“Since I stay in the flat, the university will sell it after my death. I would have been happier if I could help the university in any other way. But this flat is my only asset,” Susmita said.

“Joint registrar Sarkar told me that there are many students who come to study engineering from less privileged backgrounds. I hope the university will offer them scholarship from the funds,” she said.

“I hope such contributions will inspire others to come forward to support the university,” Susmita told Metro.

The university is going through a funds crunch because contributions from the state and the Centre have depleted in recent years.

Joint registrar Sarkar said: “JU is indebted to Susmita Bal for making this generous contribution. We sincerely believe that her gesture will set a precedent and encourage others to help the university. We will use the fund to offer scholarships and for other purposes that will benefit students.”

In February 2024, a Jadavpur University professor who lost his wife to cancer in June 2020 contributed ₹15 lakh in his wife’s memory so the university can extend support to employees undergoing cancer treatment.