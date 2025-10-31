Jadavpur open firing case: Shooting accused Ravikumar Bharadwaj from Bihar

Police arrested Ravikumar Bharadwaj from Bihar on Thursday for allegedly shooting at his former girlfriend in Jadavpur on Monday evening.

Senior officers of Kolkata Police said a team from Jadavpur police station will go to Patna to bring Bharadwaj to Calcutta on transit remand.

Bharadwaj ran an event management company in Bengaluru and was in a relationship with the woman from Calcutta who worked in the company. She broke up with Bharadwaj after she found that he was married.

Bharadwaj attacked her after she tried to break up with him, the police said.

On Monday, Bharadwaj allegedly went to the woman’s residence and shot at her through a locked grille gate. He fled after the bullet missed her, the police said.