MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 31 October 2025

Jadavpur open firing case: Shooting accused Ravikumar Bharadwaj from Bihar

Senior officers of Kolkata Police said a team from Jadavpur police station will go to Patna to bring Bharadwaj to Calcutta on transit remand

Kinsuk Basu Published 31.10.25, 06:54 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Police arrested Ravikumar Bharadwaj from Bihar on Thursday for allegedly shooting at his former girlfriend in Jadavpur on Monday evening.

Senior officers of Kolkata Police said a team from Jadavpur police station will go to Patna to bring Bharadwaj to Calcutta on transit remand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharadwaj ran an event management company in Bengaluru and was in a relationship with the woman from Calcutta who worked in the company. She broke up with Bharadwaj after she found that he was married.

Bharadwaj attacked her after she tried to break up with him, the police said.

On Monday, Bharadwaj allegedly went to the woman’s residence and shot at her through a locked grille gate. He fled after the bullet missed her, the police said.

RELATED TOPICS

Open Fire Shooting Jadavpur Bihar Kolkata Police
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India storm into Women’s World Cup final after record 339-run chase against Australia

Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 127 off 134 balls halted the juggernaut of seven-time champions Australia
Mamata Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

We will not allow NRC to be implemented in Bengal. We will fight to defeat BJP

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT