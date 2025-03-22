IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG match shifted to Lucknow keeping 'public safety as top priority'

The city police iterated on Friday that its proposal to reschedule an IPL match at Eden Gardens on April 6 was taken keeping “public safety as the top priority”.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ match with Lucknow Super Giants has now been shifted to Guwahati.

The post on Kolkata Police’s social media handles came five hours after BJP leader Amit Malviya criticised the city police for their “inability” to hold both Ram Navami celebrations and a cricket match in the city on the same day. He also wrote that the decision was an indictment of the city’s law and order under Mamata Banerjee’s watch.

The BCCI is yet to confirm the shift from Eden to Guwahati.

Kolkata Police sources said it had been discussed and conveyed to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) that the police were unable to provide adequate deployment at the Eden on April 6 because of multiple Ram Navami processions across the city the same day.

“We had requested the match be rescheduled to any other date,” said an officer at police headquarters Lalbazar.

The police’s social media handle said at 5.20pm on Friday: “Certain misleading posts are being circulated regarding the proposed rescheduling of the IPL match on 6th April. Kolkata Police remains firmly committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. All deployment decisions are made keeping public safety as the top priority. Kolkata Police - With you, Always.”

Many in the force said it was a response to the caustic remarks posted by Malviya on X around five hours earlier.

Malviya posted: “Kolkata Police’s inability to secure the capital city on April 6, the day of Ram Navami celebrations, led to the KKR vs LSG IPL match at Eden Gardens being shifted to Guwahati. This is a glaring indictment of the law and order situation in West Bengal. Not to forget, Assam—a BJP-ruled state —celebrates Ram Navami with great fervor and has a significant Muslim population, yet it seized the opportunity. If Home Minister Mamata Banerjee cannot ensure both a peaceful Ram Navami celebration and a cricket match on the same day, she should have sought central forces. She is an unmitigated disaster and must GO!”