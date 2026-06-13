Indranil, wife seek bail in Unesco-linked Durga Puja fraud case

Former tourism minister Indranil Sen and his wife have moved Calcutta High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with an FIR registered at Bowbazar police station.

The appeal is likely to come up for hearing next week.

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The former minister is among the many Trinamool Congress leaders facing criminal cases after the BJP formed the government. Sen has also sought the court’s intervention.

Sen, his wife (Madhuchhanda) and others have been accused of falsely claiming a private company’s association with Unesco to extort money during Durga Puja with the support of the state tourism department led by Sen.

According to the complaint lodged by Jaydeep Mukherjee, who described himself as an “international travel consultant,” Sen and others incorporated an organisation in the name of Mahanirban Road Mass Art Society in June, 2022.

“Since 2022, the aforesaid organisation falsely claimed to be the official partners of Unesco to promote Durga Puja in Bengal,” he said.

Through the organisation, the Sens allegedly sold tickets worth ₹4,000 each for Preview Shows of select Durga Puja Pandals in Calcutta.

Sen has refuted all the charges.