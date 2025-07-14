Indian Institute of Management Calcutta pledges safety support to every student

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta has reached out to students with assurances of support following the arrest of a second-year student on Saturday for allegedly raping a woman inside a hostel room.

The incident occurred on Friday at the Lake View Hostel, a co-ed facility on campus. Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar, 26, also known as Paramanand Jain, was arrested on charges of rape after inviting a 24-year-old woman to his room on Friday morning where the alleged assault took place.

The IIM authorities sent an email to all students on Saturday, encouraging them to reach out to the institute’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and student council members with any concerns or questions.

“Please be assured that ICC members and your students’ council members are here for you. Our communication channels are open and strict confidentiality will be maintained,” the email stated. “Feel free to reach out if you have any confusion, concerns or questions.”

The outreach initiative was decided after director-in-charge Saibal Chattopadhyay and deans held meetings with student council representatives on Saturday to address fears and concerns following the arrest.

Police continued to be deployed outside the gate of the Joka campus on Sunday. A guard said security personnel had been told by the IIM authorities to cooperate with the police for the investigation.

Cops have barricaded Room 151 of the Lake View Hostel — the crime scene. The authorities told residents of the hostel to steer clear of the room.

The incident has prompted an influx of worried parents contacting director-in-charge Chattopadhyay with questions about campus safety and security, particularly for women students.

“The complaint of alleged rape in a co-ed hostel has triggered concerns about the safety and security of women on campus,” said a professor. The campus also houses another co-ed facility, Ramanujan Hostel.

A professor on campus noted the timing concerns: “If the IIM authorities did not put in an utmost effort to ensure safety and security in a gated campus, then parents of prospective students might decide against sending their daughters to the campus ahead of the start of the admission season.”

The institute has shared with students a statement signed by the director-in-charge reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy for sexual assault.

“The institute is committed to ensuring that the due process is followed while safeguarding the dignity, safety, and privacy of all individuals concerned,” the statement read. “We wish to affirm that the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta has zero tolerance for such incidents and remains steadfast in upholding a safe and respectful campus environment.”

Chattopadhyay is expected to address students in a general assembly this week to emphasise that Friday’s incident was an aberration and to reaffirm the institute’s commitment to student protection.