Defence firepower, govt tech dazzle youth at Salt lake Central Park National Exhibition

Central Park last week hosted the 28th National Exhibition by the Central Calcutta Science & Culture Organisation for Youth. The fair brought over 70 stalls from various central and state government departments in a bid to showcase their achievements, technologies and future plans.

“We want the youth to be inspired by these departments and consider pursuing them as careers,” said chief general secretary of the group, Nemai Chandra Pramanik. “We had stalls from agriculture, tourism, health, and especially defence, that students are very interested in after Operation Sindoor.” Here are some of the military equipment that were on display.