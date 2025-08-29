Salt Lake BJ Block remembers Biswajiban Majumdar as guide, friend, mentor

Leader, teacher, father, friend…. Biswajiban Majumdar, chairman of the erstwhile Bidhannagar Municipality, was remembered in many a capacity at a memorial service held at BJ Block community hall recently.

Majumdar passed away on June 5, but the hall echoed with his voice as his recitations from Sanchayita, recorded at various times throughout his life, were played in the background.

After a musical tribute by Subham Banerjee and a minute’s silence for the departed, BJ Block association secretary Sabyasachi Dasgupta recalled Majumdar’s contribution when they started a Sramojibi Canteen for the needy in 2020. “We also distributed umbrellas, blankets, saris and other utility items during those tough times in the pandemic. Biswada was always with us as a guardian, offering guidance and support.”

Ninety-two-year-old Jyotsnamoy Majumder, currently president of the block’s literacy committee, said he shared over 60 years of friendship and even family ties with him. “When the literacy classes began in my house, Biswajiban started teaching there once a week, demonstrating great patience. He was soft-spoken but could handle any situation with remarkable strength,” he said.

The former sportsperson and sports lover also recalled how Majumdar accompanied him to watch German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn play at Salt Lake stadium in 2008. “And when Maradona came down, I saw him embrace Biswajiban and ask whether he knew Che Guevara,” he smiled. “As the British say upon the King’s passing, I wish to say, ‘Long live Biswajiban!’”

Another friend Amal Sarkar shared how their adda would begin at Bhandari’s tea stall behind BJ Market in the morning after our walks. “The next session would be from 11am to 1pm at the park, and then another one in the evening, where we would be enriched with global knowledge. Biswada was the centre of attraction for all age groups. He will remain alive in our hearts forever,” he said.

Kathika Das read out a message from her husband, Pradip Das, who could not come due to ill health but who shared brotherly relations with Majumdar. “He extended all kinds of help whenever we organised a programme on behalf of AIWC too,” said the president of All India Women Conference, north east suburban branch.

Founder-secretary of the BJ Block Library, Dilip Banerjee, reminisced: “He was soft-spoken, modest, and a rare gentleman. He was a versatile orator, always scheduled to be the last speaker, as the audience would remain seated until Biswada’s address,” Banerjee smiled.

Resident Dhira Sur recalled getting acquainted with Majumdar during morning walks. “We learnt much from him as fellow members of our morning walkers’ association. He loved music and travelling, and joined us on trips to Bhutan, Odisha, and other places organised by the association,” said Sur, concluding his tribute with a song.

Majumdar’s daughter, Anuradha Goswami, said she was waking in the morning and retiring at night thinking of her father. “For the past 20 years, since the loss of my mother, Baba showered us with the love and care of both parents. In recent years, he suffered from dementia and one day confessed he wasn’t feeling like the man he used to be. That day, I realised how concerned Baba was about his condition.”

When Goswami joined an NGO, and later became its secretary, she was sent to attend a conference. “Lacking experience, I was quite anxious, but Baba boosted my confidence with mental support,” she recalled.

His son, Anish Majumdar, thanked BJ Block committee for organising the memorial. “My father held strong political beliefs but maintained friendly relations with people of differing views. My highest respect to him would be to imbibe his mindset,” he said.

Others like Susmita Sen, Supriya Saha, and Swati Paul expressed gratitude to “jethu”, the fatherly figure, and shared memories of him mentoring them.

The final speaker, block president Pradip Basak, in his tribute, said: “Biswada’s demise has created a void. If we can practise the values he set forth, and fulfill our social responsibilities, we will truly honour Biswada.”

The memorial gathering closed with Asato ma sadgamaya sung by Piu Jana Roy.



