New criminology PG course at NUJS to tackle digital-age crimes

Eastern India’s first post-graduate course in criminology and criminal justice sciences was launched on Sunday at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS).

“This course will help students develop the skill sets required to prepare for emerging challenges in the criminal justice system and administration. They will be equipped to tackle the changing types of crime in the digital era, especially cybercrime and financial crimes where technological skills play a crucial part. The course will create trained manpower equipped with theoretical understanding and practical skills in law, criminology, forensic science and victimology. As for those who are already in related services, like policing, criminal justice administration or banking, this course will help them update their knowledge and efficiency levels,” said Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti, vice-chancellor of NUJS.

The programme is for both arts and science graduates, the eligibility being a minimum of 50 per cent marks from any University Grants Commission-recognised university. It is a two-year course, comprising four semesters, with five papers in each semester.

“It is the first full-fledged Masters degree programme from a national law university. NUJS has also started M.Sc in forensic science, so an interface of forensic science will be there in this programme, which is a crucial feature,” said Prof. Arvind Tiwari of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, who participated in the development of the course and addressed the launch virtually. The programme includes three compulsory forensic science papers and two in the elective mode.

“The course has been designed as per the National Education Policy model whereby emphasis is given to skill development. The third and fourth semesters will have practical papers. There will be provisions for internships for the regular students. We are also offering the programme in the hybrid mode. So working professionals are also encouraged to join. For them, internship will not be required. There are 40 seats. The total course fee is Rs 2.21 lakh. International students may also apply,” said course co-ordinator Arpita Mitra.