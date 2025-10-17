In search of top Kali abodes

Rajarhat Friends Association

Where: RFA ground, Rajarhat Main Road, further up from Derozio College

ADVERTISEMENT

Year: 53rd

The look: A huge pandal spanning 145ft in width is coming up on the flood-lit playground. The theme being “a piece of India”, the structure is divided into three parts side by side. At the right is Mahakal temple, in the middle the pandal housing the Kali deity and to the left Badrinath temple. Above the central structure, there are snow-capped mountains at a height of 50ft, symbolising Kashmir. Three cable cars can be seen going left and right along a rope way hung in the foreground of the mountains. At a level below the Badrinath temple is a vertical grassy patch, standing for the tea gardens of Dooars. At the same level, adjacent to it a toy train chugs in and out of view along the tracks laid. The opening is on October 18 at 7pm while the immersion will take place on October 24.

Netaji Sangha

Where: Lalkuthi, Bablatala

Year: 49th

The look: MLA Taposh Chatterjee’s club focuses on the makers (Rupokar). Visitors walk in by a factory shed forming a part of the facade to reach a pathway by which a huge boat is being built. Further up, beside the pandal, a wavy riverscape has been created with mats of bamboo slices. Sailing on it are seen some smaller boats. In front of the installation, there are tin sheds where a market has come up by the river. The idol itself will be half-done and some idol-makers will be in the process of making it while a small idol will be worshipped.

Pragati Sangha

Where: Narayanpur. A five-minute drive from Netaji Sangha

Year: 57th

The look: The pandal spanning 100ft in breadth represents a Rajasthani mahal. The figurines placed in coves on the facade too are drawn from the Raj gharana. The 11ft idol is coming from a sculptor in Deganga. The opening is on October 19 at 7pm. Actor Chunky Panday, known for his comic capers, like as Aakhiri Pasta in the Housefull series and his earlier hits in the late-80s, like Tezaab and Paap ki Duniya, is supposed to attend.

Rabindra Sangha

Where: Narayanpur. Up the road from Pragati Sangha

Year: 53rd

The look: The theme of Probahini has life flowing on. Mannequins with upturned faces and having words written on their chests reflecting various emotions, like greed, anger, self-respect and trust, are affixed to the facade. Small replicas of cabinets of various shapes, standing for man’s material earnings, are stuck to the inside wall till the roof.

Narkelbagan Shakti Sangha

Where: Further up from Pragati Sangha

Year: 57th

The look: The pandal will be modeled on a Dubai hotel, rising to a height of 70ft and spread across 100ft. The 12ft idol will be an artistic one and will have two companions. A smaller idol will be worshipped. It is being crafted at a studio in Bara Jagulia.

Dashadrone Byayam Samiti

Where: Off Rajarhat Main Road, the puja closest from Chinar Park crossing

Year: 47th

The look: The Rs 15 lakh pandal is decorated mostly with natural items — hogla leaves, sal leaves, fruits of fern and arjun trees, grass seeds, saw dust etc — brought from Midnapore.