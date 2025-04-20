In Easter, hope for a better tomorrow

“He is not here; he has risen, just as he said”

— Matthew 28:6

“The earth laughs in flowers”, proclaimed Ralph Emerson, and perhaps his observation is most relevant in the context of the season of spring, which unleashes a new lease of life on earth. The nascent beauty of the earth manifests itself through a manifold of colourful spring blossoms that paint the world around us. The regeneration of nature through spring signifies spiritual renewal of life, symbolising hope, optimism and the future. This year, the initiation, in tune with diverse traditions of faith, has all been rejuvenatingly auspicious for all of us. The celebrations of Maha Kumbh, Lent and Ramadan, around this time simultaneously underscore the consecrated message of numinous restitution, facilitating our participation in a collective spiritual quest of renewal. These sacred festivities aid in absolving our sins and reviving our refuge in the Almighty.

Loving and merciful God is infinitely holy and sacred. But we His created finite beings are not.

Christians believe that God created man and woman in His own image and likeness (Genesis I). God wanted them to be happy with Him forever. But transgressing through disobedience of God as narrated in the Bible accounted for his fall from grace (Genesis 3). However, the divine root remains in all human beings, as through sincere repentance, they crave to be reunited with the Almighty.

In accordance with the Christian faith, the redemption lies in divine grace. It is God Himself in his son Jesus, through his suffering, death and resurrection, showed us the path of spiritual reclamation.

As it has been proclaimed in the context of human redemption, Jesus is the “New Adam” (St Paul to the Romans 5/12). That is why Easter is celebrated every year, which commemorates Jesus dying on the Cross for atonement of our sins and subsequently rising to a new glorious, heavenly life on Easter Sunday. Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday make up the Holy Week when Christians re-new themselves in their life’s pilgrimage to God.

The preparation begins on Ash Wednesday, 40 days before the holy Easter. On this day, during the Prayer Service, the Faithful receive Holy Ash on their foreheads; as they are told, “Repent, believe in the Good News of God” (Mark 1). Reading from the Holy Bible says, “Rend your hearts and not your garments” (Joel), implying not just outward changes but inner transformation moving towards God. This time is called the Season of Lent, a time for purification of the body, mind, heart and soul through sincere prayers and selfless charity. Besides perusing the Holy Bible, people indulge in fasting, helping the poor, widows, orphans, refugees, migrants, aimless youth and other marginalised sections of society. By participating in such altruistic activities, people transform themselves spiritually, consecrated in their service towards the deprived and less privileged brothers and sisters of the world.

Maundy Thursday signals the start of the Paschal Triduum or the Easter Triduum. By washing the Feet of the disciples on Holy Thursday, Jesus showed that no position or glory is needed for the disciples or himself. He underscored humbleness and self-effacement, as He had experienced; loving, serving and living for others in total meekness and humility. This is referred to as Servant Leadership.

That is, as a leader not to boss or unreasonably dominate over others, but to love and serve them all, thereby taking everybody along in the journey of life without any discrimination whatsoever. That is why this Last Supper with the disciples before His death, is also called the Supper of Love, Service and Humility.

On Good Friday, Christians commemorate the Intense Suffering and Painful Death of Jesus on the Cross, for divine clemency and forgiveness. The deep conviction is that the world can only be redeemed through Christ: “Jesus entered heaven once for all, taking with him His own blood, obtaining eternal salvation for us” (Hebrews 9). On the Cross that was his altar, Jesus, as the high priest, offered himself to God to save humanity. That is the commemoration and celebration of the inestimable Goodness of God on Good Friday.

In the context of the present day, on Good Friday, Jesus on the Cross challenges us in silence, as we focus on His suffering for the sake of humanity. We perceive Christ’s suffering in the present day among the vulnerable, penury-stricken, deprived, humiliated brothers and sisters of the world. His sufferings resonate among the hapless migrants, the refugees, the abused and other trafficked destitute victims! The holy image of Christ hanging on the cross challenges us to be men and women for and with others, so as to wipe away the tears of these suffering multitudes. We reaffirm our pledge to help them smile and experience light and hope.

Such rekindling of life implies entering into Resurrection or Easter, which is the ultimate spiritual experience of life. Jesus endured sufferings on the Cross, looking at the Light beyond — in Hope for the anguished despondent millions. He is the heavenly grain that dies to rise to a new life which is eternal, a life of glory and hope, joy and peace amidst all odds of life.

He thus makes each of us partakers in the heavenly life.

Risen Jesus appears to his disciples, saying, “Peace be with you” (John 21). Jesus gives them peace and makes them messengers of peace. Deep, Inner Peace, which no one can give, no one can take away, that makes people calm in adverse and tragic situations and tread again the path of life.

So in our lives, Easter gives us hope and encouragement for a better tomorrow. We are called to be optimistic messengers for ourselves and for others as well. Easter reminds us that life is worth living, fostering hope during bleakness, infusing light during insurmountable darkness. Let us experience these Easter gifts in our lives and as God’s messengers spread His message of Light, Hope, Encouragement and Peace to all around us: “Let everything you do be done in love” (-1 Corinthians 16:14). Wish you all a very holy and happy Easter!

Rev. Fr Dr Dominic Savio SJ is the principal of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous) Kolkata