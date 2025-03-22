IMD warns of light to moderate rain ahead of IPL 2025 opener in Kolkata

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of light to moderate showers with gusty winds in Kolkata until March 23 morning, casting a shadow over the IPL 2025 opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds, lightning, and light to moderate rainfall are also expected in Jhargram, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Nadia, and Murshidabad.

On Saturday evening, drizzle cut short the practice sessions of both teams in the city. Scheduled to begin at 5 pm, practice was halted around 6 pm as rain set in, forcing the ground staff into action while players packed up.

The IMD’s New Alipore office had issued an “orange alert” for Friday and Saturday, warning of thundersqualls, gusty winds, lightning, hailstorms, and moderate rainfall across several districts, including Kolkata.

With the match scheduled to start at 7:30 pm and the toss set for 7 pm, the weather could influence proceedings. The pre-match festivities, including a performance by Shreya Ghoshal and Disha Patani at 6 pm, are also at risk.

IPL regulations allow a one-hour extension window for league-stage matches, with the cut-off time for a five-over match at 10:56 pm and play to conclude by 12:06 am.

In the lead-up to the season opener, KKR's intra-squad practice match was washed out after just one innings. The uncertainty looms large as Kolkata braces for more rain on the day of the season opener.