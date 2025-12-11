MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IIM Calcutta turmoil deepens as chairperson quits amid rift with director Alok Rai

The institute faces fresh uncertainty as senior leadership exits follow persistent differences over administration development projects and governance while the ministry awaits clarity on the resignation

Our Special Correspondent Published 11.12.25, 07:04 AM
IIM-C

IIM-C Sourced by the Telegraph

The administrative crisis at IIM Calcutta deepened with chairperson Shrikrishna G. Kulkarni stepping down after reported differences with director Alok Rai on several issues. His resignation came days after the institute’s chief administrative officer, Alok Chandra, opted for voluntary retirement.

Kulkarni is learnt to have sent his resignation to the Board of Governors on December 6. Under the IIM Act, the chairperson may resign by giving notice to the board. Kulkarni, who assumed the role in October 2017, completed his term in 2022 and had been continuing through extensions from the Union education ministry.

Kulkarni reportedly had ongoing differences with director Rai over several administrative matters, including the institute’s developmental projects. In October, Rai had reportedly indicated his desire to step down, prompting the ministry to intervene to defuse the situation.

The churn at the top is not new. In the past seven years, IIM Calcutta has had three regular directors, with two resigning roughly two years into their tenure. Anju Seth resigned in 2021, while Uttam Kumar Sarkar stepped down in 2023.

As of Wednesday night, the institute’s website continued to list Kulkarni as chairperson. It remained unclear whether the ministry or the visitor, the President of India, had accepted his resignation.

Chandra was formally relieved on November 30, despite having two years left in his term as chief administrative officer.

RELATED TOPICS

IIM Calcutta Indian Institute Of Management (IIM) Calcutta
